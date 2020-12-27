Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Suspected temple attack foiled in J-K's Poonch, 6 grenades recovered, 4 held
Possible temple attack foiled in J-K's Poonch, 6 grenades recovered, 4 held

Suspected temple attack foiled in J-K's Poonch, 6 grenades recovered, 4 held

1 min read . 01:37 PM IST PTI

The grenades were recovered during vehicle checking near Basooni on Saturday evening. During interrogations, the miscreants said they were asked to throw the grenades at a temple in Aari.

Security forces detained four suspects and recovered six grenades from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, foiling a possible bid to attack a temple, police said on Sunday.

Security forces detained four suspects and recovered six grenades from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, foiling a possible bid to attack a temple, police said on Sunday.

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral said the success was achieved when Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police along with troops of the 49 Rashtriya Rifles detained two brothers -- Mustafa Iqbal and Murtaza Iqbal of Galhuta village -- during vehicle checking near Basooni in Mendhar sector at around 8 pm on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently: Sunak

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST

India to play vital role in equitable distribution of Covid vaccines around the world: Pharma industry

5 min read . 04:16 PM IST

China approves heavier penalties on capital market violations

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST

Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs amid concerns of new virus mutant spread

1 min read . 04:10 PM IST

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral said the success was achieved when Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police along with troops of the 49 Rashtriya Rifles detained two brothers -- Mustafa Iqbal and Murtaza Iqbal of Galhuta village -- during vehicle checking near Basooni in Mendhar sector at around 8 pm on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently: Sunak

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST

India to play vital role in equitable distribution of Covid vaccines around the world: Pharma industry

5 min read . 04:16 PM IST

China approves heavier penalties on capital market violations

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST

Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs amid concerns of new virus mutant spread

1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Their interrogation was conducted at 49 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion headquarters, Basooni," the officer said.

It was found that Mustafa had received a call from a Pakistani number, he said.

"On being questioned further, he admitted to have been tasked with throwing a grenade at a temple in Ari village," the SSP said.

He said a video on how to use a grenade was also found in his phone.

Later, during search at his house, six grenades and a few posters of hitherto unknown J&K Ghaznavi Force were recovered, Angral said.

He said two more suspects have been picked up from Dabi village on the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector.

The search operation is still going on and further details are awaited, the SSP said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.