In view of the rising cases of coronavirus in China, the Union Health Ministry has appealed Congress Party to follow proper Covid regulations in the Bharat Jodo yatra. In a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ask them to ensure that proper Covid guidelines are being followed. And in case, if proper regulations are not followed then the yatra should be stopped keeping in mind the 'public health emergency' situation, Mandaviya added. Mandaviya urged the Congress leaders to use masks and sanitisers in the yatra and that only vaccinated people should participate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}