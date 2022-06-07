Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets security from Delhi police

Nupur Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks,' an official said.
The Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Tuesday.
“Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats for her controversial religious remarks," according to an official statement by the Delhi Police.
"Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said.
The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.
Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police will summon Nupur Sharma, a former national spokesperson of BJP, to record her statement in connection with the FIR registered against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said on Monday. Addressing a press conference at the Mumbai Police headquarters, Pandey said, “An FIR was already registered against Nupur Sharma in Pydhonie police station. We will call her to record her statement as per law and the legal procedure will be followed". The Mumbai Police registered a case against the then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on May 28 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate based on a complaint lodged by Irfan Sheikh, joint secretary of Raza Academy, a Muslim outfit.
Also, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) came to the defence of Nupur Sharma, who was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her controversial remarks against the minorities, and said that the court will decide whether her statement is legal or illegal.
