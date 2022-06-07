Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets security from Delhi police

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police will summon Nupur Sharma, a former national spokesperson of BJP, to record her statement in connection with the FIR registered against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said on Monday. Addressing a press conference at the Mumbai Police headquarters, Pandey said, “An FIR was already registered against Nupur Sharma in Pydhonie police station. We will call her to record her statement as per law and the legal procedure will be followed". The Mumbai Police registered a case against the then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on May 28 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate based on a complaint lodged by Irfan Sheikh, joint secretary of Raza Academy, a Muslim outfit.

