‘Suspended, blacklisted’: Rapido reacts after Bengaluru driver accused of molesting woman passenger

Following the shocking incident of a woman passenger being molested by a Rapido auto-rickshaw driver, the ride-hailing company has said it has permanently suspended and blacklisted the driver.

Rapido issued a statement regarding the incident, saying they immediately reached out to the woman passenger to offer her support.

“We are deeply disturbed by the incident reported in Bengaluru. No one should ever feel unsafe or harassed while using our platform. Upon learning of the matter, we immediately reached out to the passenger to offer support and assured her of strict action. The captain has since then been permanently suspended and blacklisted from Rapido to ensure he cannot take rides in the future. We are also reinforcing refresher training across our fleet to maintain professional conduct and prevent such incidents from recurring,” Rapido said in a statement.

“We are fully cooperating with all investigating authorities and will provide all possible support to ensure that justice is delivered. The trust and safety of our passengers, especially women, are non-negotiable at Rapido; we maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy against any form of harassment. We also have multiple safeguards in place, including post-10:00 pm safety calls to women riders to confirm ride completion, 24x7 in-app SOS support with rapid escalation, and continuous safety reminders urging riders to verify vehicle and captain details before every trip,” the company said.

Bengaluru police have booked the Rapido auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Hanumanthappa H Talawar, for allegedly molesting the woman. The incident took place on September 8, 2025.

According to a police complaint filed by the woman, she had booked an auto through the Rapido app from Kumaraswamy Layout near Dayananda Sagar College.

The driver, Hanumanthappa H Talawar, picked up the passenger around 4:30 PM and dropped her near her residential society around 5:30 PM.

During the travel, the driver allegedly made inappropriate comments about her and offered to help with her bags.

The victim further said the driver then touched her forehead, claiming he was checking her fever, and then molested her by inappropriately touching her chest.

When she protested and tried to leave, Talawar allegedly told her to stay inside the vehicle.

Then she pushed him away, jumped out of the auto and rushed to her home.