Suspended from Congress, Navjot Kaur Sidhu reaffirms loyalty, says will gift Punjab to ‘humble’ Gandhis

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress over her ₹500 crore for chief minister's chair remark, has reaffirmed loyalty to the party, vowing to win and gift Punjab to the “humble, loving and sacrificing Gandhi family” in the next elections. Navjot Kaur Sidhu also slammed state unit president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing him of “destroying” the party.

In a post on X, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, “We are and will always be with the Congress and win our Punjab state and gift it to our own humble, loving and sacrificing Gandhi family.”

She also claimed that 70 per cent of the leaders in the party are in touch with her. “Seventy per cent of our efficient, honest and loyal leaders are in touch with me whom you have disassociated with the Congress party and who are deserving winning candidates for Congress tickets,” she said.

Navjot Kaur continued, “Congress will win PUNJAB inspite of your focus on destroying 70 per cent of our seats where you have already given dummy tickets to ineffectual people.”

On Monday, December 8, the Punjab Congress suspended Kaur from its primary membership for her ₹500 crore for chief minister's chair remark that sparked a political row.

Day after her suspension, Navjot Kaur Sidhu had charged that many tickets in Punjab for polls had already been “sold.” Slamming Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Navjot Kaur asked the state unit president why he was defeated in his own constituency twice.

She further alleged in the post that it was because his focus is on destroying Congress and that he was “in collusion with the opposition party” to defeat Congress candidates. “Congress will always be together to fight against people like you,” she said.

She alleged that the state unit president, instead of listening to her video, distorted facts and abused her, forcing her to speak. “You could have clarified that I clearly said that Congress has never asked me for money. Then, on being asked why Sidhu is not becoming CM from any other party, my reply was that we don't have 500 crore to spend,” she said.