OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Waze sent to NIA custody till 3 April

The NIA custody of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in Antilia security scare case, extended till April 3.

"I have been made scapegoat, have nothing to do with this case," Sachin Waze told the NIA court.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Waze (49), an assistant police inspector with Mumbai crime branch, was arrested on March 13 by the National Investigation agency. He was produced before the court after his earlier remand expired.

The NIA, which has invoked the stringent provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Waze, sought his custody for another 15 days.

"I have been made a scapegoat and have nothing to do with the case," Waze told judge P R Sitre during the hearing.

Sachin Waze Also said that he was investigating officer only for one and a half-day and investigated this case as it should be investigated. He adds that it was not only he who investigated this case, Crime Branch and Mumbai Police team also investigated this case.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the NIA lawyer, told court that everybody was shocked to find that a policeman was involved in the crime.

During the probe, the NIA recovered 62 bullets from his house and it needed to probe why they were kept there, Singh said. The police department had issued Waze 30 bullets of which only five were recovered, and the rest were yet to be found, the ASG added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A private health worker wearing PPE takes a swab sample for COVID 19 test

Mumbai COVID-19: Authorities to ramp up testing, beds as cases rise

1 min read . 05:48 PM IST
File Photo: Both the European Medicines Agency and the WHO said last week the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweighed the risks

Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID shot amid doubts

1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
Photo: HT

Vaccine skepticism risks increasing Covid mortality ninefold

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST
Domestic airlines are currently operating at 80% of their pre-covid capacity.

Covid-19 impact: Indian airlines lost 16,000 crore during April-December

1 min read . 05:37 PM IST

The murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran -- who had claimed that the SUV found near Ambani's house had been stolen from his possession -- was a connected case, and the NIA got the custody of two other accused arrested in that case from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad only the day before, Singh said.

They need to confront Waze with the other accused, he added. The NIA has taken over the Hiran case too.

However, the judge extended the custody only till April 3.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout