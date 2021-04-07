Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ambani bomb scare: Ex-Mumbai cop Sachin Wave's custody extended till 9 April

Ambani bomb scare: Ex-Mumbai cop Sachin Wave's custody extended till 9 April

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze
1 min read . 04:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The NIA had sought the extension of Waze's remand for further probe into the case
  • Two other accused in the case -- suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor -- were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze has been extended till April 9 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze, who was arrested by the (NIA) on March 13, was produced before special NIA court judge P R Sitre on Wednesday.

The NIA had sought the extension of Waze's remand for further probe into the case. Two other accused in the case -- suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor -- wereremanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

The court also allowed the CBI to question Waze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled by senior police officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A Scorpio with explosives was found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5.

