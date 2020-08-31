Home >News >India >Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Sept 30
Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)
Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Sept 30

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2020, 01:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA

NEW DELHI : The ongoing suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
DGCA has started the safety audit of airlines and 12 airports affected by the monsoon, as of now, the regulator said (PTI)

After Kozhikode crash, DGCA starts safety audit of airports, airlines in country

1 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Delhi Capitals players pose for photographs after arriving in UAE to participate in IPL 2020. (PTI)

IPL franchises see glass half-full despite financial hit from covid-19

2 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout