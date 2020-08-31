Subscribe
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Sept 30
Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Sept 30

1 min read . 01:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA

NEW DELHI : The ongoing suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

