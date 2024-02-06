Suspicious boat from Kuwait found near Mumbai’s Gateway of India, three detained
Mumbai police have detained three people onboard a boat suspiciously roaming near Gateway of India early Tuesday. The police said all the three people onboard are Indians and hail from Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu
Mumbai police have detained three people onboard a boat suspiciously roaming near Gateway of India early Tuesday. The police said all the three people onboard are Indians and hail from Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported.
The Indian Express has reported that the three men have been working in Kuwait for the past two years. However, the agent who had taken them to Kuwait did not pay for the work they did and ill-treated them. Hence, they decided to run away with a boat and came to Mumbai.
Also Read | IPOs tomorrow: 4 mainboard issues available for subscription, SME to get listed
The Mumbai Police is trying to verify their claims, the report said citing sources.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!