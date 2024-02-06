Suspicious boat from Kuwait found near Mumbai’s Gateway of India, three detained

Mumbai police have detained three people onboard a boat suspiciously roaming near Gateway of India early Tuesday. The police said all the three people onboard are Indians and hail from Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported.

The boat named "Abdullah Sharif" was intercepted by a patrolling team of Mumbai Police from the Arabian Sea. They are handed over to the Colaba Police, which is on the spot to investigate further. Also Read | 'Adrishya shakti doing all this’: Supriya Sule on Shard Pawar losing NCP name The Mumbai police said the boat has been impounded and a case is registered. Further investigation is underway, Mumbai police added. The police said the boat has arrived from Kuwait and nothing suspicious has been found from them. Also Read | Hockey player Varun Kumar accused of raping minor, booked under POCSO act “A suspcious boat, named "Abdullah Sharif", found near Gateway of India. The boat had three people onboard, all of them hail from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. The boat has arrvied from Kuwait and has been impounded. The three people are being questioned. Colaba Police is present at the spot. Nothing suspicious has been found from them. Case registered and further investigation is underway," Mumbai Police said.

The Indian Express has reported that the three men have been working in Kuwait for the past two years. However, the agent who had taken them to Kuwait did not pay for the work they did and ill-treated them. Hence, they decided to run away with a boat and came to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police is trying to verify their claims, the report said citing sources.

