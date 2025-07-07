‘Suspicious’ boat spotted off Raigad coast, police, bomb squad and coast guard deployed: What we know…

A “suspicious” boat seen near the Revdanda coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district has prompted a security alert in the area since late night on July 6, as per a PTI report, citing a police official.

The the unidentified vessel was spotted by security personnel around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda, the official said.

He added that prima facie, the boat is suspected to bear markings of another country and may have drifted to the Raigad coast. A report by NDTV Hindi said the boat was suspected to be from Pakistan, but Livemint could not independently verify this detail.