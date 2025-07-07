‘Suspicious’ boat spotted off Raigad coast, police, bomb squad and coast guard deployed: What we know…

A “suspicious” boat seen near the Revdanda coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district has prompted a security alert in the area since late night on July 6, as per a PTI report, citing a police official.

The the unidentified vessel was spotted by security personnel around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda, the official said.

He added that prima facie, the boat is suspected to bear markings of another country and may have drifted to the Raigad coast. A report by NDTV Hindi said the boat was suspected to be from Pakistan, but Livemint could not independently verify this detail.

Suspicious boat in Raigad: What we know so far A suspicious, unidentified boat was spotted by security personnel around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda in Raigad district late on July 6, 2025.

A security alert was raised and teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the Coast Guard, the Navy, Quick Response Team (QRT), and the Raigad Police rushed to the spot.

The official told PTI that Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal and other senior police officials have also reached the coast to monitor the situation.

Extreme weather like heavy rain and strong winds had hampered efforts to reach the boat, the official said.

SP Dalal herself attempted to approach the boat using a barge but had to return due to adverse weather, he added.

A large contingent of police has been deployed in the area and overall security in the district was heightened as a precautionary measure, according to the official. (With inputs from PTI)