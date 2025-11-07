Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan dies of cardiac arrest at 81

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan's mother and Sanjay Khan's wife Zarine Khan died of cardiac arrest at 81, media reports said. Zarine is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, along with their children, namely Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.

Advertisement

Neelam, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani visited Zarine and her husband Sanjay Khan’s home to pay their tribute, according to Hindustan Times.

This July, Sussanne Khan celebrated her mother’s 81st birthday by sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram that captured candid moments with Zarine and other family members. The clip also included some throwback gems from Sussanne’s childhood to celebrate her “beautiful mommy". It opens with a still showing a stunning picture of Sussanne and Zarine, both twinning in black.

This is followed by a family photo from when Sussanne was a toddler. Next is a sweet snapshot of the interior designer planting a peck on her mom’s cheek. The video also features a solo picture of Zarine from her younger days. Arslan Goni, Sussanne’s boyfriend, makes a cameo as well, appearing in a lovable picture with his ladylove and her mother.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan pens post for Saba Azad on her birthday, Sussanne Khan reacts

Along with the video, Sussanne mentioned, “Mama Mia. My My.. what an amazing Mama you are. Happiest happy birthday my gorgeous, beautiful mommy.. all that I do and All that I create in my Life have to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind and my grit.”

She added, “I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl... May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that Love and the smiles you do... Have the most spectacular year!!!”

Advertisement

Also Read | CBI Clears Rhea Chakraborty Of Embezzlement Charges In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

In April, Zayed Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “Nothing, I mean nothing, can truly be achieved without your mother’s blessings. Love and peace (sic).”

Who was Zarine Khan? Zarine Khan was known for 1963-released film Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali in 1969. According to reports, Zarine and Sanjay first met at a bus stop and soon fell in love, marrying in 1966.