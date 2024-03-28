Sustainability consulting surges in India as more companies look to go green
Initially, matters of sustainability and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) were associated with corporate social responsibility in India, but that’s no longer the case, said Mollshree Garg, India managing partner at Environment Resources Management
New Delhi: Indian companies’ shift towards environmentally sustainable operations is intensifying, going by the notable increase in firms that use sustainability consulting services, Mollshree Garg, India managing partner at ERM (Environment Resources Management), a global pure-play sustainability consultancy, told Mint. She said the country’s sustainability consultancy market was worth $255 million at the end of 2023, and has the potential to achieve double-digit annual growth in the coming years.