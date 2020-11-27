Sustainability of economic recovery hinges on pandemic: CEA

New Delhi : India’s economy is clearly on a sharp recovery , especially in the manufacturing sector, but given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense to remain cautiously optimistic, chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said here.

India’s September quarter GDP slowed down its pace of contraction to 7.5% from the devastating 23.9% contraction seen in the first quarter, aided by a rebound in manufacturing and electricity generation and sustained farm output. The services sector, however, continued to be a drag on the overall economy.

Subramanian told reporters that it would be difficult to forecast whether GDP will enter the positive zone in the third or the fourth quarter due to the uncertain nature of the pandemic.

“My sense is that we should definitely be continuing the recovery, provided the pandemic remains in control," Subramanian said, adding that more recent indicators in October showed that the economy clearly was in an expansionary phase.

Subramanian said the purchase managers indices for October suggested that the economy was in an expansionary phase in both manufacturing and services.

He also cited other high frequency indicators for October such as growth in digital transactions, power consumption, e-way bill generation, railway freight, e-toll collections, tractor and fertilizer sales to emphasise that the recovery was on.

Also, rural jobs asked for and given under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme—a demand driven scheme--which peaked in May June, has declined subsequently.

“This does not mean caution should not be exercised," Subramanaian said.

“Sustainability of the economic recovery depends critically on the spread of the pandemic. While we have crossed the peak of first wave in September, winter months must warrant caution," he said in a presentation.

“Till the pandemic does not go away, some of the sectors that are affected by social distancing will continue to experience demand slump. Overall, while recovery provides optimism, caution on the pandemic and therefore, on the economy, is still warranted," he said.

