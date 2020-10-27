Sustainable economic recovery may narrow down GDP contraction in FY21, says FM

Asit Ranjan Mishra: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday indicated that India’s GDP contraction may narrow down to near zero in FY21 if India’s ongoing economic revival remains sustainable in the second half of the financial year.

“We can see the revival now particularly in the PMI (purchasing managers' index) which shows a spurt in the number, the highest after 2012 which itself indicates that the revival is there, which is going to be steady and sustainable revival. If that sustainable revival is going to happen between Q3 and Q4, we expect that the overall GDP growth notwithstanding the pandemic should be something which has been predicted by the IMF in the negative or near zero this time. The next year will be very clearly seeing India as one of the fastest growing economies," Sitharaman said while speaking at the India Energy Forum.

India’s economy contracted 23.9% in the June quarter following the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, following the unlocking of the economy starting June, India’s manufacturing PMI expanded to its highest level in over eight-and-half years at 56.8 in September supported by quicker increases in new export orders and domestic sales, signaling faster turnaround in industrial activity. The Reserve Bank of India and the International Monetary Fund have estimated India’s economy to contract 9.5% and 10.3% respectively in FY21.

EY India in its macro report released on Tuesday said for the full year FY21, India faces an uphill task in achieving a positive real GDP growth rate. “Quite a number of rating agencies and multilateral organizations have forecasted India’s full year FY21 growth, and in some cases, have also given the quarterly breakdown. None of the forecasters included here shows a positive real GDP growth. The best performance is reflected in the RBI’s Professional Forecaster’s Survey at (-)5.8%," it added.

Justifying the stringent lockdown put in place in March, Sitharaman said government wanted to prioritized lives before livelihood. “We wanted to make sure that the preparatory work for tending to the pandemic is done. The entire facility for the pandemic affected should be in place before unlocking of the economy," she added.

Further backing up her optimism on growth revival, Sitharaman said economic indicators show that the primary sector related sector of agriculture and rural sector are all doing very well as a result of which demand for durable goods, agricultural equipment such as tractors, vehicles are going up. “Festival season has commenced in India as a result of which I expect demand to go up and therefore be sustainable also," she added.

Sitharaman said the government is assigning top priority to infrastructure buildup for sustainable economic recovery. “Public spending on infrastructure both by the union government and state governments for which funds are also going to be coming through FDI. Many of the areas which we have marked up are already listed out in the National Infrastructure Pipeline document which was coincidentally released in December 2019, much before the pandemic hit us," she added.

Sitharaman said government is also focusing on agriculture and related activities such as food processing, export of agricultural goods, while building cold chains and port connectivity to ensure that “India’s surplus grains and fruits, vegetables are all going to be intact and fresh to be exported".

