Sustainable economic recovery may narrow down GDP contraction in FY21, says FM

“We can see the revival now particularly in the PMI (purchasing managers' index) which shows a spurt in the number, the highest after 2012 which itself indicates that the revival is there, which is going to be steady and sustainable revival. If that sustainable revival is going to happen between Q3 and Q4, we expect that the overall GDP growth notwithstanding the pandemic should be something which has been predicted by the IMF in the negative or near zero this time. The next year will be very clearly seeing India as one of the fastest growing economies," Sitharaman said while speaking at the India Energy Forum.