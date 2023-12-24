Sustainable hydrogen push to biofuels pact: India’s long green strides in 2023
India's energy transition journey gains traction with the launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission and plans to add 50GW of renewable energy capacity annually.
New Delhi: India’s energy transition journey, which has gained pace in the past few years, witnessed traction with major domestic initiatives including the launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission and viability gap funding for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to increase in its international outreach through the Global Biofuels Alliance.