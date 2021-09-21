MUMBAI : Sustainable investing among the emerging affluent, affluent and high net worth investors is at a tipping point, with awareness and interest at an all-time high, a survey by Standard Chartered has found.

However, investor apprehensions – lack of measurement and transparency – are preventing sustainable investing from becoming more mainstream, it said on Tuesday.

Sustainable Investing Review 2021 revealed an upward trend in such investments among more than 2,000 investors surveyed in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, India, the UAE and UK. Overall, the allocation of sustainable investments in investor portfolios is on the rise. The results revealed that 13% of investors already have more than 25% of total investments channelled into sustainable solutions, compared to just 2% of investors in 2020.

It said that India is on an upward trajectory when it comes to awareness on sustainable investing, with interest higher than the global average of 82%. Its adoption rate of 68% is also higher than the global average of 61%. The potential to grow sustainable investing in India is significant as 67% of Indian investors would take greater financial risks to gain social benefits, compared to 53% of investors overall, the survey found.

Samrat Khosla, managing director and head of wealth, India, Standard Chartered, said, the 2021 Review confirms the growing preference for sustainable investing among clients in India.

“The results also indicate a perceived gap in the availability of suitable sustainable investment options, implying that there is an opportunity for the industry to scale up offerings in this area and drive adoption and uptake. Sustainable investing is a win-win for everyone where investors can not only aim to generate returns but also channel the flow of money into companies that work to drive achievement on the sustainable development goals," said Khosla.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.