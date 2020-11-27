Sustaining demand will be key: Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that downside risks to growth remain as covid cases surge despite a brighter outlook for the economy.

The governor’s note of caution comes at a time many states are planning to reimpose local restrictions.

“After witnessing a sharp contraction in GDP by 23.9% in Q1 2020-21 and a multi-speed normalization of activity in Q2, the Indian economy has exhibited stronger-than-expected pickup in the momentum of recovery," Das said at a foreign exchange dealers’ conference. “We need to be watchful about the sustainability of demand after festivals and a possible reassessment of market expectations surrounding the vaccine."

States and Union territories may reimpose local restrictions to contain the spread of covid, based on their own assessment, the Union home ministry said on Wednesday.

The total count of covid cases reached 9.29 million, and the death toll touched 135,537 on Thursday.

India’s present active caseload (452,793) is 4.87% of total positive cases.

Nearly 24,640 new confirmed cases were recorded on Thursday, data on covid19india.org showed. Delhi and Kerala added over 5,000 new cases each.

Ten states/UTs have contributed 77% of the new cases.

While the festive season saw strong demand in categories such as smartphones and electronics, automobile and apparel sales remained muted.

In his address, Das also said that India’s move towards capital account convertibility will be a process rather than an event.

Das also assured that the central bank is committed to the orderly functioning of the markets.

“Capital account convertibility will continue to be approached as a process rather than an event, taking cognizance of prevalent macroeconomic conditions. A long-term vision with short- and medium-term goals is the way ahead," Das added.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee will meet for the bi-monthly monetary policy on 2-4 December.





