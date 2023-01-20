Sustaining direct tax growth of 19.5% may be tough in FY24: Report1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, which will include next year's tax collection projections
Indian government could find it difficult to maintain its current growth momentum in direct taxes in the next fiscal as economic growth is expected to slow, according to a government official reported news agency Reuters.
