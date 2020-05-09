Sustaining ops will be a huge challenge amid low revenue: Abhay Soi

While the covid-19 crisis has led major sectors to either mothball their operations to save costs or cut manpower, the healthcare sector is not only trying to tackle the pandemic, but striving to function amid a financial crunch and limited resources. In an interview, Abhay Soi, chairman, Max Healthcare and Radiant Lifecare, spoke about the challenges of outstanding payments for government schemes, low occupancies across hospitals, making heavy investments in procuring protective equipment for both staff and patients and their expectations from the government. Edited excerpts:

How has the covid-19 pandemic impacted the healthcare sector?

The pandemic and the lockdown have led to hospitals suspending their routine OPDs and elective surgeries. This has led to occupancies crashing as much as 70% in almost all private hospitals. On the other hand, private healthcare players have made significant investments converting hospitals into dedicated covid-19 facilities, adding isolation beds, arranging for equipment like ventilators, and buying a large number of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for healthcare workers. The revenue from international medical value travel segment as well as up-country segments have completely collapsed as international and inter-state travel is at a standstill. Most hospitals are trying to mitigate spiralling losses by reducing costs as much as they can by curtailing expenses.

What are the major investments that Max Healthcare is continuing to make?

Max Healthcare has been investing heavily in equipment needed to treat covid-19 patients. The hospital has spent over ₹4 crore over the past few weeks in procuring high-quality gear for healthcare workers treating covid-19 patients and in procuring ventilators and other critical care equipment.

How has your company contributed to combating this pandemic?

We have volunteered two of our hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai to be used as dedicated covid-19 facilities. Max Hospital, Saket (East Block) with over 300 beds, has been designated by the Delhi government as a covid-19-only facility, the only one in the private sector in Delhi. Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai has offered an entire tower of 126 beds for covid-19 patients. Max Healthcare has dedicated over 650 beds and over 1,000 healthcare workers to combat covid-19. We have been admitting patients in our Saket health facility since the beginning of April post a go-ahead from the Delhi government.

We are working closely with the Delhi and Maharashtra governments in evolving policy framework in the areas of testing and treating covid-19 patients. Max Healthcare clinicians are also running clinical studies related to the epidemic, including one significant study, which focuses on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis on healthcare workers taking care of covid-19 patients. This is the first such study registered with the Indian Council of Medical Research. A total of over 20 research projects are underway.

What are your expectations from the government?

Most healthcare service providers are facing a serious cash-flow problem. It will be very helpful if government debtors such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and ECHS Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) who owe us hundreds of crores of rupees release as much funds as possible. The government also owes us large amounts of money by way of tax refunds and these should be released expeditiously. It would be very helpful if public utilities such as electricity and Jal boards can waive off their charges during the crisis. We would request the government to waive off input GST for products and services used in hospitals. These include services like housekeeping, security, transportation. It would also be very helpful if the GST is waived off on protective gear such as masks, gowns and shields.

How do you think this crisis will affect the balance sheets of firms?

Most promoters will have many serious concerns as the pandemic wreaks havoc on normal economic activity. The lockdown has crippled the economy and many promoters are left wondering about the economic recovery. Many sectors, including civil aviation, hospitality and healthcare, are badly hit. No one knows how much time it would take consumers to start stepping out of their homes. Sustaining operations in this period of low revenue and ensuring minimal job losses and low-cost operations will be a big challenge.

