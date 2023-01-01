SUV and MUV makers may avoid tax bump4 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 10:10 PM IST
- In late-December, the government increased the cess on SUV/MUVs from 20% to 22%
New Delhi: This could be a time of reconfiguration for manufacturers of SUV/MUVs (sports utility vehicles and multi utility vehicles), which are taxed at the highest goods and services tax (GST) rate of 28%. In late-December, the government increased the cess on them from 20% to 22%. Yet, the higher tax might not dampen their sales.