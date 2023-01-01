SUV and MUV makers may avoid tax bump

THE GROWING consumer preference for UVs meant that manufacturers reconfigured around features and price points. Thus, for example, models like Tata Punch and Mahindra KUV 100 lowered the entry price point, to levels where they started competing with some hatchbacks. With car manufacturers shifting their strategy to SUVs, the consumer now has more choices in this segment. Among the 25 top-selling cars sold in the country in the second half of 2022, 16 are SUVs or MUVs. There are just two sedans, Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze, both of which cater to the commercial segment too. While hatchbacks continue to hold four of the top five positions, options are receding. In the 10 top-selling models, there are four hatchbacks and five UVs. As the government moves to tax the SUVs more, expect manufacturers to review, reconfigure.