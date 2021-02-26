An abandoned SUV containing 20 gelatin sticks was found outside business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday. The suspicious SUV, a Scorpio van, was spotted near the famous Antilia on Peddar road.

The abandoned vehicle, which was parked near the billionaire's house in south Mumbai, apparently had a fake number plate.

The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, as per reports.

"20 gelatin sticks have been found inside the vehicle," a Mumbai Police officer who had visited the spot stated. Issuing a statement, the Mumbai Police PRO said that only gelatin sticks were found inside the car on Carmichael Road and not an assembled explosive device.

A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Rd this evening under limits of Gamdevi Pstn. BDDS & other Police teams reached the spot immediately, examined & found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It’s not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2021

As it aroused suspicion, the local police was alerted and teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were also informed immediately.

Preliminary CCTV footage shows that the suspicious vehicle was parked near Antilia at around 1 am last night. Two vehicles can be seen in the footage -- a Scorpio and an Innova. The driver of the Scorpio parked the vehicle near Ambani's house and left in the other car.

According to police sources, a letter was found inside the vehicle but they did not disclose its contents.

Mumbai Crime Branch probing matter: Maha Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also confirmed the discovery of gelatin sticks inside a car near industrialist Ambani's residence and said that the Mumbai Crime Branch was investigating the matter.

"A Scorpio van with some gelatin was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating it. The truth will come out," the Maharashtra Home Minister said.

मुंबई में उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी के घर से कुछ दूर स्कार्पियो कार में जिलेटिन विस्फोटक के बीस छड़ पाए गए। इस घटना की जांच मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच पुलिस कर रही है और जल्द ही सच्चाई सामने आ जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/UnKUflWbOB — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) February 25, 2021

Mumbai Police personnel deployed outside Ambani's house

Mumbai Police deployed its personnel outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house following explosive materials were found near his residence a day before.

"Police deploy police personnel across the city and are conducting searches. The vehicle has been seized for investigation. A letter has been found inside the suspicious vehicle," the Mumbai Police informed.

FIR registered against unidentified persons

An FIR has reportedly been lodged in connection with the seizure of a Scorpio van, which had explosive material inside it, from near Ambani's house in South Mumbai.

The FIR has been registered at the Gamdevi Police Station against unidentified persons, a Mumbai Police spokesperson informed news agency PTI.

Mumbai Police have registered the case under Indian Penal Code sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation, if threat is to cause death or grievous hurt), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), the spokesperson added.

Section four of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, (punishment for attempt to cause an explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) has also been included in the FIR, the official said, adding that the abandoned van has been seized.

The probe is currently being carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch, though ATS officials are also investigating if there is any terror angle involved in the incident.

