Suven Life Sciences has announced the phase three clinical trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), an antagonist for the treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias.

In a regulatory filing, Suven Life Sciences informed that NCE SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), a potent, selective, brain penetrant and orally active, novel chemical entity has planned initiation of global Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of Agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias with expected enrollment of patients from themiddle of September 2021.

This multi-center study (sites in the US and Europe) comprising about 387 patients is likely to be completed in about 36 months and the topline result expected by the end of the year 2024.

Commenting on the matter, Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life Sciences, said, "Progression of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine) into Phase 3 clinical development is a significant achievement and milestone in enhancing our clinical pipeline. Our lead molecules address niche areas of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders."

Suven Life Science is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products, which are first in class or best in class CNS therapies using GPCR targets

