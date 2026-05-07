Suvendu Adhikari's PA shot dead: BJP says, 'We anticipated this. For past 3 days…’; TMC reacts | All you need to know

Post-election tensions in West Bengal escalated on Wednesday night after Chandranath Rath, a close associate of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas. The BJP described the incident as a “targeted assassination,” sparking protests and strong political reactions.

The killing, which came less than 48 hours after the announcement of the assembly election results, has shaken the state’s political environment. The BJP has accused the TMC of carrying out retaliatory violence, while the TMC has countered by alleging that its own workers have been attacked in multiple districts.

How was Suvendu Adhikari's PA killed? According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing, PTI reported.

Also Read | Amit Shah and JP Nadda to pick Chief Ministers for West Bengal and Assam

Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which a motorcycle rider approached the SUV and started firing from close range.

The eyewitness told ANI, “Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds. The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot.”

BJP leader says, ‘We had anticipated this. For the past three days…’ BJP leader Navin Mishra said, “We had anticipated this. For the past three days—and indeed, after the election results were declared—I have stated several times that we suspected acts of vandalism and sabotage would occur in various places. I can state with absolute certainty that this alleged murder is part of a massive conspiracy hatched by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. They were speaking quite confidently about it. There appears to be a major conspiracy involving Rajeev Kumar.”

Here's what TMC said TMC said in a post on X, “We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force.”

TMC added, "We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest."

What did Adhikari say Adhikari, who reached the hospital around midnight, described the killing as "heart-wrenching" and alleged that the assailants had conducted a recce before carrying out the attack.

"This is a cold-blooded murder. The DGP has assured that they will investigate the matter," he said. "The way the attack was executed clearly suggests that the assailants had done a recce beforehand," the BJP leader alleged.

Adhikari, however, stopped short of directly naming any organisation behind the attack and appealed to party workers not to take the law into their own hands.

"We don't want to draw any conclusion as of now, as the police are investigating the matter," he said.

Who was Chandranath Rath? Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas. He had followed a notably different path before entering politics—transitioning from a career in the Indian Air Force to becoming one of Adhikari’s trusted associates.

View full Image View full Image In this image received on May 6, 2026, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot at from close range by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, sources said. (Handout via PTI Photo) ( PTI )

Rath, aged 41, originally came from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, the same political region closely associated with Adhikari’s rise in West Bengal politics, PTI reported, citing party sources.

Described as soft-spoken and low-profile, he largely stayed out of the public spotlight despite being part of Adhikari’s inner circle for several years.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee maintains her refusal to resign, vows to fight after poll defeat

Before joining active political work, Rath served for nearly two decades in the Indian Air Force after completing his education at the Rahara Ramakrishna Mission, Rahara, West Bengal.

BJP insiders described him as someone who enjoyed Adhikari's complete confidence and was often involved in sensitive assignments linked to campaign management and political coordination. He was also part of the core team during several high-voltage political battles, including the BJP's Bhabanipur campaign, PTI reported.

Within sections of the BJP organisation, there had even been speculation that Rath could be entrusted with a larger administrative responsibility if Adhikari assumed a bigger role in government after the assembly polls.