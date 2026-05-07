Suvendu Adhikari' PA shot dead LIVE: Contract killers involved? Police launch massive hunt, say ‘Glock 47X pistols used’

The killing of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, sparked a political clash in West Bengal on Thursday, with the BJP accusing the TMC of encouraging “lawlessness,” while the ruling party dismissed the allegations.

Rath, Adhikari’s executive assistant, was shot dead in a shocking attack in Madhyamgram on Wednesday night, just 48 hours after the assembly election results, further heightening tensions in the area.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How was Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, killed? ⌵ Chandranath Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram by motorcycle-borne assailants who intercepted his vehicle, forced it to stop, and then opened fire at close range before escaping. The attack occurred around 10:30 pm, shortly after the assembly election results were announced. 2 What type of firearms are suspected to have been used in the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's PA? ⌵ Preliminary forensic reports suggest that the assailants may have used Glock 47X pistols. Police noted that such sophisticated firearms are not typically used by ordinary criminals, raising suspicions of professional shooters being involved. 3 Who was Chandranath Rath and what was his background before joining politics? ⌵ Chandranath Rath was a close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and a former personnel of the Indian Air Force, serving for nearly two decades. After retiring from the IAF, he transitioned into political coordination and administrative roles, becoming a trusted associate of Adhikari. 4 What did Suvendu Adhikari say about the killing of his personal assistant? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari described the killing of Chandranath Rath as a "cold-blooded murder" and alleged it was a result of 15 years of TMC's "Mahajungle Raj." He also suggested that the assailants had conducted a recce before the attack. 5 What is the police investigation focusing on regarding Chandranath Rath's murder? ⌵ The West Bengal Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to track down the perpetrators. They are investigating leads, including the possibility of contract killers and the use of sophisticated firearms like Glock 47X pistols.

Preliminary reports say that around 10:30 pm, motorcycle-borne attackers stopped Rath’s vehicle near Doltala in Madhyamgram, forced it to halt, and opened fire at close range before escaping.

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Contract killers involved? Police launch hunt The West Bengal Police have begun reviewing CCTV footage and set up multiple teams to track down those involved in the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide, a senior officer said on Thursday, as reported by PTI.

Investigators are also looking into whether hired contract killers were used in the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night.

DGP Siddhinath Gupta and CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the spot during the night.

"A detailed investigation has begun. We are pursuing several leads," the officer said.

Rath, 42, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram from Kolkata, when the incident occurred, he said.

The vehicle was being driven by Buddhadeb Bera, who also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, another officer said.

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Assailants used Glock 47X pistols? The police suspect the use of sophisticated firearms during the attack, as reported by PTI.

According to preliminary forensic inputs, the assailants might have used Glock 47X pistols, he said, PTI reported.

"A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved," a senior West Bengal Police officer said on condition of anonymity, PTI noted.

Preliminary findings suggested that the assailants, suspected to be riding four motorcycles, intercepted Rath's vehicle in a coordinated manner before firing multiple rounds from close range.

"A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of the Rath's car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake," Gupta told reporters at the spot.

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"We have recovered empty cartridges and live ammunition from the crime spot. At this stage, the motive behind the attack is not clear," the state DGP added.

‘Will not spare the TMC people who hatched this conspiracy’: BJP leader

BJP MP Rahul Sinha said, “This is a political murder. A complete investigation is underway. During their (TMC) time, the CBI used to investigate, and the state police would destroy evidence, but that time has changed now. Right now, BJP is in power at both the Centre and the state. CBI and CID will start working with the new government, and we will not spare the TMC people who hatched this conspiracy. We do not support violence, but we will legally seek accountability for every drop of our workers' blood and give a befitting response to TMC. In the Abhaya case, many TMC leaders escaped, but in this case, they will be held accountable, and the people of Bengal will celebrate a victory festival that day.”

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What did the eyewitness say? An eyewitness to the killing of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, said that the shots were fired at point-blank range and the attack appeared to be "pre-planned".

Suvendu Adhikari's PA was allegedly shot at, following which he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

The eyewitness told ANI, “Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds. The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot.”

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Two days after the announcement of the closely contested assembly election results, the killing created shockwaves in West Bengal’s political circles. The BJP accused the TMC of carrying out retaliatory violence, while the TMC responded by alleging that its own workers were being attacked in several districts.

(With inputs from agencies)