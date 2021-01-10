Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram office vandalised
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram office vandalised

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST ANI

BJP has alleged that TMC workers have vandalised BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's office (Sahayak Kendra) in Nandigram area on Saturday night and demanded the arrest of persons behind the incident.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have vandalised BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's office (Sahayak Kendra) in Nandigram area on Saturday night, the BJP has alleged.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have vandalised BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's office (Sahayak Kendra) in Nandigram area on Saturday night, the BJP has alleged.

The BJP has demanded the arrest of persons behind the incident.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

National Employment Policy roadmap likely by December: Labour Ministry

2 min read . 11:16 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram office vandalised

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST

Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic after 7 days

3 min read . 11:02 AM IST

Indonesian divers locate wreckage of plane in Java Sea

4 min read . 10:50 AM IST

The BJP has demanded the arrest of persons behind the incident.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

National Employment Policy roadmap likely by December: Labour Ministry

2 min read . 11:16 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram office vandalised

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST

Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic after 7 days

3 min read . 11:02 AM IST

Indonesian divers locate wreckage of plane in Java Sea

4 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We protest against an incident caused by TMC Harmad cadres at Nandigram. We want to say them what they are doing these things by using muscle power. Today's administration is with you that's why you are doing so," BJP leader Kaniska Panda said.

"We told the administration if they won't take action and won't arrest accused persons then the administration will be responsible for the incidents which will happen future. I am giving the challenge that our fight against this fight will be continued," he added.

However, TMC East Midnapore district vice president SK Sufian said that the "old" BJP workers are responsible for the incident.

"They (BJP) always lie and they make habit of lying, they tore TMC flag and Mamata Banerjee's picture was burnt. Suvendu Adhikari's Sahayak Kendra vandalised by old BJP workers who were present in the meeting and made allegations against TMC. They should control their own house rather than blaming TMC," he said.

Adhikari, a former minister in the TMC government was among several leaders who joined BJP last year ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.