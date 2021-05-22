The Union Home Ministry has given Y+ security to Lok Sabha MPs Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari in West Bengal. The CRPF will provide the security, news agency ANI reported. Sisir is father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari while Dibyendu is latter's brother.

Sisir was earlier with the Trinamool Congress but he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal. Suvendu too joined the BJP just months before the election.

The BJP was hoping to win the state elections but could not deliver on its expectation even though its performance was better if compared to numbers in the last assembly elections, when the party had just three seats.

Earlier this month, the MHA provided central security to all 77 newly elected BJP MLAs in West Bengal. According to PTI, the decision to provide central security cover was in view of potential threats to the legislators.

Some officials told the news agency said that the Centre approved the security cover after taking into cognisance a report prepared by central security agencies and the inputs of a high-level team of officers that was sent to the state by the ministry in the wake of post-poll violence against the workers of the BJP.

As per the order, 61 MLAs will be covered under the 'X' category and the commandos will be drawn from the CISF.

There have been reports of violence from parts of West Bengal. The BJP has been accusing the TMC of unleashing its 'goons' on its party workers. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too has said that violence is happening in the state while the police are looking the other way around.

Last week, the Governor visited some violence-hit places to meet the victims.

Message @MamataOfficial “Total lawlessness & anarchy. Police and administration in silence mode. Hope you realize repercussions of such lawlessness and failure of constitutional mechanism.

Time to reflect and contain this explosive situation that is worsening minute by minute. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 17, 2021

The BJP has 77 MLAs while the TMC has 213 in 294-member House.





