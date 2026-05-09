Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Bengal's first BJP CM, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, others as ministers - Check full list

In a watershed moment in West Bengal politics, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state's first BJP chief minister on Saturday at the Brigade Parade Ground, a vast green expanse in the heart of Kolkata that has been prepped up for the saffron coronation.
Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.
Opening a new chapter in Bengal politics, the BJP marched to power in the state for the first time with 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the 15-year rule of the TMC, which was reduced to just 80.
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Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday at the Brigade Parade Ground. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy.
The BJP formed the government in West Bengal for the first time, securing 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly. This ended the 15-year rule of the TMC, which was reduced to 80 seats.
Along with Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul were also sworn in as ministers. Other ministers include Ashoke Kirtoniya, Khudiram Tudu, and Nishit Pramanik.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, and Governor RN Ravi. Senior BJP leaders and thousands of supporters were also present.
In his election affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari declared a net worth of ₹85.87 lakh, comprising ₹24.57 lakh in movable assets and ₹61.30 lakh in immovable assets. He declared no vehicles or jewelry.
Suvendu Adhikari
Dilip Ghosh
Agnimitra Paul
Ashoke kirtoniya
Khudiram Tudu
Nishit Pramanik
Ahead of the swearing in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a road show at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Saturday..
Accompanied by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari, Modi was accorded a rousing welcome.
Amid the 'Jay Shri Ram' slogan, Modi entered the venue on an open vehicle and was seen waving at the crowd.
The Prime Minister landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here a little before 10 am and took a helicopter to reach the Race Course ground before proceeding by road to the venue.