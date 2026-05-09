Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Bengal's first BJP CM, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, others as ministers - Check full list

In a watershed moment in West Bengal politics, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state's first BJP chief minister on Saturday at the Brigade Parade Ground, a vast green expanse in the heart of Kolkata that has been prepped up for the saffron coronation.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

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Opening a new chapter in Bengal politics, the BJP marched to power in the state for the first time with 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the 15-year rule of the TMC, which was reduced to just 80.

Here check the full list of ministers:

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday at the Brigade Parade Ground. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy. 2 Which political party formed the government in West Bengal after the recent assembly elections? ⌵ The BJP formed the government in West Bengal for the first time, securing 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly. This ended the 15-year rule of the TMC, which was reduced to 80 seats. 3 Who were some of the notable ministers sworn in with Suvendu Adhikari? ⌵ Along with Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul were also sworn in as ministers. Other ministers include Ashoke Kirtoniya, Khudiram Tudu, and Nishit Pramanik. 4 Who was present at Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony? ⌵ The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, and Governor RN Ravi. Senior BJP leaders and thousands of supporters were also present. 5 What was Suvendu Adhikari's declared net worth in his election affidavit? ⌵ In his election affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari declared a net worth of ₹85.87 lakh, comprising ₹24.57 lakh in movable assets and ₹61.30 lakh in immovable assets. He declared no vehicles or jewelry.

Suvendu Adhikari

Dilip Ghosh

Agnimitra Paul

Ashoke kirtoniya

Khudiram Tudu

Nishit Pramanik

Ahead of the swearing in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a road show at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Saturday..

Accompanied by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari, Modi was accorded a rousing welcome.

Amid the 'Jay Shri Ram' slogan, Modi entered the venue on an open vehicle and was seen waving at the crowd.

The Prime Minister landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here a little before 10 am and took a helicopter to reach the Race Course ground before proceeding by road to the venue.

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About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveM...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.