Suvendu Adhikari uses slur for Rahul Gandhi in viral video, Bengal Congress files case
West Bengal Congress files police complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi.
The West Bengal Congress unit on Monday filed a police complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged “distasteful and derogatory" remarks aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The video clip went viral on the social media platforms.
