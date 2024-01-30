The West Bengal Congress unit on Monday filed a police complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged “distasteful and derogatory" remarks aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The video clip went viral on the social media platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, Adhikari was heard discussing the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which entered Bihar from West Bengal on Monday morning. He allegedly made disparaging remarks about Rahul Gandhi.

"You are asking me about Rahul Gandhi. Who is he? A Haridas Pal (a non-entity)? He is a g***u," Suvendu was heard saying as quoted by TOI. However, the authenticity of the video clip could not be verified.

However, he later defended his choice of words used for Rahul Gandhi. "What wrong have I done? I have called him stupid as is spoken in the local language" TOI quoted Suvendu as saying.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that Suvendu Adhikari's use of words reflected his “taste and upbringing".

Speaking to PTI, State Congress leader Suvankar Sarkar said, "We have filed a police complaint against Suvendu Adhikari for making distasteful and derogatory remarks against our leader Rahul Gandhi. This behavior is unacceptable and defamatory. We have urged the police to take immediate action."

The Congress also demanded an unconditional apology from Adhikari. The police complaint was lodged at Siliguri police station in North Bengal.

Several TMC leaders shared the video clip and denounced Adhikari's remarks, asserting that the practice of using abusive language against political adversaries must cease.

"We strongly condemn Suvendu Adhikari's remarks against Rahul Gandhi. This reflects the BJP's culture and mentality. Regardless of one's political stance, this is not an acceptable method or language for disagreement. Bengal Congress leaders, who are busy opposing the TMC, should take note of the BJP leader's comments," remarked TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

