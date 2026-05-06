Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant shot dead in West Bengal's Madhyamgram, days after election results

Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the West Bengal Assembly elections with a massive margin, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead by unidentified assailants, triggering sharp political reactions and heightened tension in the area.

The incident occurred at Doharia in Madhyamgram's Doltala area in North 24 Parganas district, when Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was returning to his flat from Kolkata in a car. He was shot at point-blank range by motorcycle-borne assailants, news agency PTI reported.

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According to the preliminary information, assailants followed Rath's car, intercepted it, shot him through the rolled-up window from the opposite side, and fled the scene immediately after carrying out the attack. Rath, who was seated in the front seat, next to the driver, suffered excessive blood loss after several bullets hit his chest, BJP leaders claimed.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who was Chandranath Rath and what happened to him? ⌵ Chandranath Rath was the personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Madhyamgram, West Bengal, shortly after the BJP's victory in the state assembly elections. 2 How was Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant attacked? ⌵ Chandranath Rath was shot at point-blank range by assailants on a motorcycle. They followed his car, intercepted it, and shot him through the rolled-up window before fleeing the scene. 3 What was the political reaction to the killing of Chandranath Rath? ⌵ The killing triggered sharp political reactions, with BJP leaders like Kaustav Bagchi calling it a targeted attack and alleging the involvement of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. BJP leaders also gathered at the hospital and vowed not to cremate the body until the criminals were identified. 4 What is the significance of the West Bengal election results mentioned in the articles? ⌵ The BJP secured a significant victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 10-year rule. The TMC's seat count dropped considerably from the previous election. 5 Were any weapons found in a TMC office following the election results? ⌵ Yes, reports indicated that sharp weapons were seized from a Trinamool Congress office in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, during a police raid. A video purportedly showing these weapons went viral on social media.

Adhikari's personal assistant was taken to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A hospital doctor said, "The victim was brought dead with multiple bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, and another bullet on his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him."

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Rath's driver also sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to a Kolkata hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Suvendu Adhikari was on his way to the hospital, the report added.

Citing party sources, PTI reported that Rath played a crucial role in Adhikari's campaigns in the Bhabanipur constituency, where the BJP leader triumphed over former chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

In a statement to a vernacular news channel, BJP leader and MLA-elect Kaustav Bagchi, who was present at the hospital, said, "This was a targeted attack. The assailants followed Rath's car for a long time before pumping him with bullets. This is the handiwork of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. We will not rest until the criminals are identified. We will not cremate the body till then."

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Commenting on the attack, newly elected BJP MLA Tarunjyoti Tewari said, "We have been preaching peace, but TMC has made the biggest blunder." Senior BJP leaders rushed to the spot, while Adhikari also visited the area later in the night, and was on the way to the hospital.

News of the incident spread quickly, prompting the deployment of a large police contingent in the area amid rising tension. BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside the medical facility and vented their anger.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

Senior police officers were present in the area, and efforts were underway to identify and trace those involved in the shooting, sources said.

The incident sent shock waves through the state's political circles.

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This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.