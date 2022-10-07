Suzlon appoints Vinod R Tanti as CMD for 3 years1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 09:13 PM IST
Vinod R. Tanti has been appointed by Suzlon Energy Ltd as its chairman and managing director with immediate effect for the ensuing three years
NEW DELHI : Suzlon Energy Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as its Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect for the next three years, the company said in a statement.