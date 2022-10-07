NEW DELHI : Suzlon Energy Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as its Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect for the next three years, the company said in a statement.

In a statement the company said that its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 7 October approved the appointment of Tanti as the Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect for a period of three years.

The appointment of Tanti would be subject to the approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting of the company, it stated.

The board also named Girish Tanti as the executive director and executive vice chairman with immediate effect, the compnay said.

Both Vinod R Tanti and Girish Tanti have been appointed for three years. The appointments come after their brother Tulsi Tanti died of heart attack on 1 October.

Vinod Tanti, the brother of the late Tulsi Tanti and the eldest among the remaining siblings, is aged 60 years and is a founding member of Suzlon Energy Limited, the company said.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and an experience of over 34 years, managing various key functions at Suzlon.

Aged 52, Girish Tanti is a founding member of Suzlon Energy Limited. He has a bachelor’s degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering and holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from the UK.