Suzlon Energy rights issue: Company targets debt-free status in next 8 years1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 02:17 PM IST
- Suzlon Energy rights issue worth ₹1,200 crore has opened on Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Addressing a virtual press conference, Suzlon Energy Ltd's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Himanshu Mody on Tuesday said that the company would be able to pare its debt by ₹583.5 crore, if its rights issue worth ₹1,200, that has been launched on October 11, 2022, gets fully subscribed.