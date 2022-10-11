Suzlon Energy rights issue: Company targets debt-free status in next 8 years

Suzlon Energy's rights issue worth ₹1,200 crore has opened on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Under rights issue, fresh equity shares are offered by a company to those who are existing shareholders. Further, these existing shareholders get the right to buy fresh shares using their 'Rights Entitlement'. The closing date for the rights issue is set on October 20, 2022. Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd were trading more than 6% lower at ₹7 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon trading session.

