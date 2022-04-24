Svamitva: PM Modi hails scheme to empower rural India digitally. Details here

Svamitva: PM Modi hails scheme to empower rural India digitally. Details here1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
- Praising the initiative, PM Modi said it is a mantra for development & improving trust in the villages with the help of modern technology.
The Centre has recently launched SVAMITVA scheme that will digitalise land records and empower rural India. Hailing the initiative, prime minister Narendra Modi said it ‘is a mantra for development & improving trust in the villages with the help of modern technology. ’
Last month speaking at an event, PM Modi said, under the Svamitva Yojana around three lakh villagers have received property cards that would enable them to access loans. "Through Svamitva Yojana, legal property documents are being created in villages and around three lakh villagers have got their property cards. This will also help them in getting loans," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also said that it is the Centre government's constant endeavour to bring stability and accessibility to schemes for benefit of the beneficiaries.
SVAMITVA Scheme - a significant step towards digitalising land ownership at the grassroots, transforming rural India
With SVAMITVA Yojana, the government is turning the land into a financial asset using modern technologies like drones
Remarkable progress in ensuring the rights of the poor are protected by reducing property disputes.
On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi will hand over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries under the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.
The prime minister on Sunday said panchayats are the basic pillar of Indian democracy, in whose strength lies the prosperity of the new India.
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as the National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) every year to celebrate the constitutional status accorded to the Panchayati Raj system in the country.
(With inputs from agencies)
