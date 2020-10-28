SVANidhi is transparent way for vendors to take loans: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told street vendors on Tuesday that they can take loans under the PM Street Vendors’ Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme without having to pledge any collateral or plead with officials.

He was speaking to beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh —the second such interaction after a similar event with beneficiaries from Madhya Pradesh last month.

“The scheme has made a transparent way for street vendors across the country to get loans. They have suffered during the lockdown. It is our duty to empower them now. The scheme has made it possible for street vendors to get loans without any problems. They don’t have to go plead in front of officials and can easily get loans through a portal," he said.

The Prime Minister said smooth implementation of the scheme would not have been possible without the support of bank officials. Modi added that this was the first time since independence that such a scheme had been introduced in the country for street vendors.

The PM SVANidhi scheme aims to provide affordable loans of up to ₹10,000 to more than 5 million street vendors whose businesses were operational on or before 24 March. The ministry of housing and urban affairs launched the scheme in June and will run until March 2022.

The scheme was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May to ensure that street vendors, whose livelihoods were affected by the extended lockdown and restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, can resume work.

