SVANidhi scheme: Over 25 lakh applications received under PM-SVANidhi Yojana

"Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has shown the resilience of local traders and with help from the government they can definitely bounce back to business and strengthen their livelihoods. Most of the street vendors who were given loan through the SVANidhi scheme are repaying their loan on time proving that small-time borrowers do not compromise on their honesty & sincerity. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, I/C, Housing and Urban Affairs while reviewing the implementation status and progress of PM SVANidhi Scheme had tweeted that this is a positive step towards the making of an AtmaNirbhar Bharat, where every Indian is a stakeholder in the nation’s progress and way forward," said an official press release.