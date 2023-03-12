Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to meet Indian startups this week to understand impact of SVB debacle1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:58 AM IST
- Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to meet with representatives of Indian startups amid SVB collapse
Union minister of state for information and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will meet the representatives from the country's startup community amid the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank which has sent shockwaves across the globe.
