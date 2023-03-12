Union minister of state for information and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will meet the representatives from the country's startup community amid the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank which has sent shockwaves across the globe.

In a tweet, the minister said," The SVB Financial closure is certainly disrupting startups across world .Startups are an important part of India Economy. I will meet wth Indian Startups this week to understand their impact on them and how govt can help during this crisis.

I will meet wth Indian Startups this week to understand impact on thm n how @narendramodi govt can help durng this crisis.#IndiaTechade @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/1HLTwAs9IF — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) March 12, 2023

The fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is beginning to spread around the world.

Startup founders in California’s Bay Area are panicking about access to money and paying employees. Fears of contagion have reached Canada, India and China. In the UK, SVB’s unit is set to be declared insolvent, has already ceased trading and is no longer taking new customers. On Saturday, the leaders of roughly 180 tech companies sent a letter calling on UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to intervene.

“The loss of deposits has the potential to cripple the sector and set the ecosystem back 20 years," they said in the letter seen by Bloomberg. “Many businesses will be sent into involuntary liquidation overnight."

This is just the beginning. SVB had branches in China, Denmark, Germany, India, Israel and Sweden, too. Founders are warning that the bank’s failure could wipe out startups around the world without government intervention. SVB’s joint venture in China, SPD Silicon Valley Bank Co., was seeking to calm local clients overnight by reminding them that operations have been independent and stable.