SVB crisis: Amid all ‘gloom and doom’ in global banks, Indian banks stand out, says Macquarie1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 12:23 PM IST
SVB crisis: Financial companies in India outperformed regional peers Monday as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. echoed Macquarie’s outlook
Indian banks’ large reliance on local deposits cushions them as global peers are facing potential contagion from the woes emanating from Silicon Valley Bank, according to Macquarie Group Ltd.
