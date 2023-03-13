SVB depositors face wire transfer hurdle3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Due to restrictions on overseas transfers from SVB accounts, most Indian companies that had parked funds overseas moved them to other US banks.
MUMBAI : Indian startups with accounts at Silicon Valley Bank had trouble moving funds out of the bank on Monday morning because international wire transfers from the beleaguered bank were suspended due to a heavy load on the banking system, startup founders and fund managers said.
