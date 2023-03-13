MUMBAI : Indian startups with accounts at Silicon Valley Bank had trouble moving funds out of the bank on Monday morning because international wire transfers from the beleaguered bank were suspended due to a heavy load on the banking system, startup founders and fund managers said.

Due to restrictions on overseas transfers from SVB accounts, most Indian companies that had parked funds overseas moved them to other US banks.

According to the people cited above, not all transactions were successful.

Indian startups, especially those with international operations, wanted to move some money out of SVB to another overseas bank or to an Indian bank registered with Gift City. “International payment services are currently suspended, while USD wire transfers and bill pay within the US remain available. Wire transfers that were initiated after 9 March 2023 that have not been marked as completed or sent will need to be initiated again," an email from the bank to a startup said. Mint has reviewed a copy of it.

“Current update is that international wires are suspended. One can’t move money to India," said a startup founder on condition of anonymity.

The bank was under a heavy load as most clients were trying to move money out of the troubled bank.

On early Monday morning, several US authorities led by the Federal Reserve said that all SVB depositors would be made whole.

“On Monday, 13 March 2023, the FDIC transferred all deposits, both insured and uninsured , and substantially all assets of the former Silicon Valley Bank of Santa Clara, California, to a newly created, full-service FDIC-operated ‘bridge bank’ in an action designed to protect all depositors of Silicon Valley Bank," the note from FDIC read reassuring the customers.

The note further added that the “depositors will have full access to their money beginning this morning, when Silicon Valley Bank, NA, the bridge bank, opens and resumes normal banking hours and activities, including online banking."

At least three Indian banks—Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank—along with the Indian unit of HSBC, assembled crack teams to work through the weekend to assist startups affected by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank open new dollar accounts in Gujarat’s Gift City, which caters to non-residents and offshore entities, Mint reported on Monday morning.

“International transfers weren’t allowed, so initiated for Mercury (Mercury is a neo bank that is taking deposits)," another founder said. Most founders preferred to move money to another US-based entity till the crisis was over, and they could think through the strategy of parking their funds, these founders said.

On Monday, HSBC UK said it acquired the UK unit of SVB- SVB UK for one pound.

SVB has been an important partner to technology companies and investors; they not only hold deposits but also offer credit to startups deemed too risky by traditional banks. Thus, they have been a crucial pillar of funding for startups.

Many startups (especially SaaS firms) have credit lines and/or deposits with SVB. Almost all SaaS companies with a US presence will have an SVB account.

Startups that raise capital from global investors often park these funds with banks until the time it deploys them. While most companies diversify the funds across FDs, bonds and other instruments, some have been parking solely with SVB.

Last week, SVB Financial Group bonds plunged alongside its shares after the company moved to shore up capital after losses on its securities portfolio and a slowdown in funding. Several experts have compared the current SVB crisis with Lehman Brothers and Evergrande’s liquidity crisis. Moody’s, which has downgraded the rating of the Silicon Valley Bank, said that rising interest rates, increased macroeconomic uncertainty, venture capital investment activity, and high cash burn among SVB’s clients created challenging conditions for the firm, Bloomberg had reported.