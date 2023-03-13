SVB depositors face wire transfer hurdle

Indian startups, especially those with international operations, wanted to move some money out of SVB to another overseas bank or to an Indian bank registered with Gift City. “International payment services are currently suspended, while USD wire transfers and bill pay within the US remain available. Wire transfers that were initiated after 9 March 2023 that have not been marked as completed or sent will need to be initiated again," an email from the bank to a startup said. Mint has reviewed a copy of it.