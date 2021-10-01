Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured that the garbage mountains in cities will be processed and removed completely as part of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. The infamous Ghazipur landfill will also be destroyed under the Swachta Phase 2, PM Modi added.

"The garbage mountains in cities will be processed and removed completely as part of Swachta's second phase. One such garbage mountain has been in Delhi for long, it's also waiting to be removed...," PM Modi said during the launched event of SBM-U 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

The two missions have been designed to make cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'.

PM Modi stated that India is processing about 1 lakh tonnes of waste every day. "When we started the campaign in 2014, less than 20% of the waste was being processed. Today we are processing about 70% of daily waste. Now we have to take it to 100%," Prime Minister Modi said.

Further, he said that cleanliness is not just for a day, fortnight, or year, it is a mega campaign for every day, for everyone to take part in it.

He said that 'Swachhta' has become a Jan Andolan today, all urban local bodies have been declared open defecation free and 70% solid waste is being scientifically processed now.

Praising the youths of the country for thinking about the environment and taking initiatives, the PM said that, "Toffee wrappers are no more thrown on floors but kept in pockets. Kids alert elders not to litter around. The youth are taking initiative. There is segregation of dry and wet waste, there's awareness".

On AMRUT 2.0 mission, the PM said that it is aimed at providing 100% coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100% coverage of sewerage.

AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of a circular economy and promote the conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies.

The outlay of AMRUT 2.0 is around ₹2.87 lakh crore while the outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around ₹1.41 lakh crore, the Centre said.

