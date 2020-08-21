Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to focus on waste management

“We are on the path to the next level of Swachh Bharat. We are actively engaging with it and will launch a new version before the end of the current phase of the mission. The idea is to expand targets further. We have almost reached a 100% ODF status. We have also reached a ODF+ level in over 1300 cities. We have also set a new protocol level of water plus, which is the highest level," Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary of the ministry of housing and urban affairs said.