Uttar Pradesh has achieved 100% ODF Plus status in over 95,000 villages, demonstrating effective waste management systems.

In the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Uttar Pradesh Government reports that among these ODF Plus villages, 81,744 are classified as aspirational villages, demonstrating the implementation of effective solid waste management and liquid waste management systems.

"In addition, 10,217 villages are ODF Plus rising villages with provision for both solid waste management and liquid waste management, and 3,806 villages are ODF Plus Model Villages," ANI quoted an official statement as stating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the current fiscal year, Uttar Pradesh has experienced significant advancements. By January 1, 2023, merely 15,088 villages within the state had received the coveted ODF Plus designation.

Within a mere nine months, the state launched a mission-oriented endeavour to attain ODF Plus status, leading to a triumphant outcome with over 80,000 villages accomplishing ODF Plus status, as reported in an official statement.

During the nationwide 'Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)’ campaign of 2023, more than 8.8 million individuals actively contributed to the cause of cleanliness, successfully attaining a remarkable 100% participation rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SHS is celebrated annually from September 15 to October 2 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. In 2023, over 88 lakh people participated and contributed to ‘Shramdaan’ on a large scale, thereby accelerating the achievement of ODF Plus status.

An ODF Plus village has retained its ODF status while also implementing solid or liquid waste management systems. To date, 4.4 lakh (75%) villages across the country have declared themselves ODF Plus, which is a significant step towards achieving the targets of SBM-G Phase 2 by 2024–25.

The ODF Plus achievement was celebrated by felicitating those Gram Panchayats who did exemplary work and declared their Gram Panchayats as ODF Plus models.

"Gram Pradhans, Gram Panchayat Secretaries, Panchayat Assistants, and sanitation workers across the state were honoured at the state level and motivated to contribute further to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural)," the statement said.

The award winners include the 60 best Gram Panchayats for their contribution to making Gram Panchayat a model and 75 sanitation workers (one from each of the 75 districts) were also honoured for their contribution.

