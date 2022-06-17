International Coastal Cleanup Day, which is organised on the third of September every year, is falling on September 17 this year which is, coincidentally, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Centre is planning a coastal cleanup drive at 75 beaches across the country from July 3. The cleanup drive will take place for 75 days-touted as the longest cleanup drive and will continue till September 17.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Centre is planning a coastal cleanup drive at 75 beaches across the country from July 3. The cleanup drive will take place for 75 days-touted as the longest cleanup drive and will continue till September 17.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming "International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022" at Prithvi Bhavan, Ministry of Earth Sciences headquarters in Delhi.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming "International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022" at Prithvi Bhavan, Ministry of Earth Sciences headquarters in Delhi.
According to the minister, International Coastal Cleanup Day, which is organised on the third of September every year, is falling on September 17 this year which is, coincidentally, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the minister, International Coastal Cleanup Day, which is organised on the third of September every year, is falling on September 17 this year which is, coincidentally, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister said this year's event also coincides with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of the country's independence.
The minister said this year's event also coincides with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of the country's independence.
The minister said the participation of the common man in the cleanup drive of the beaches is essential to convey the message of "Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar".
The minister said the participation of the common man in the cleanup drive of the beaches is essential to convey the message of "Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar".
The target of the drive is to remove 1,500 tonnes of garbage from the sea-coasts which will be a huge relief to marine life and the people staying in coastal areas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The target of the drive is to remove 1,500 tonnes of garbage from the sea-coasts which will be a huge relief to marine life and the people staying in coastal areas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also suggested that other than coastal regions, non-coastal regions should also plan to disseminate the message to the local people on the International Coastal Cleanup Day through the environment and climate change departments/divisions in various universities, colleges, and other institutions.
He also suggested that other than coastal regions, non-coastal regions should also plan to disseminate the message to the local people on the International Coastal Cleanup Day through the environment and climate change departments/divisions in various universities, colleges, and other institutions.
The Union Minister previewed the logo ad tag line for the day and other thematic aspects related to it. He also directed the officials involved in a blitzkrieg of pre-event activities in the run-up to the main event. The 75-day long event will start on July 3, 2022, with the release of brochure and a media interaction.
The Union Minister previewed the logo ad tag line for the day and other thematic aspects related to it. He also directed the officials involved in a blitzkrieg of pre-event activities in the run-up to the main event. The 75-day long event will start on July 3, 2022, with the release of brochure and a media interaction.