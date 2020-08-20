The government today announced the results of annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020. Indore once again bagged the top spot as the cleanest city of India, fourth time in a row. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat on second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on third. pic.twitter.com/mNcMhehoxE — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations! Indore is India’s cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance.

The Union Minister also congratulated Jalandhar Cantt for being India's cleanest cantonment in Swachh Bharat Survekshan 2020.

The ancient holy town of Varanasi is rightfully the cleanest town on the banks of river Ganga, the Minister said in another tweet.

1.87 crore citizens participated in the survey of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 towns along the Ganga river.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities.

