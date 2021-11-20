Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has been declared as India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row under the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2021 award on Saturday. While Surat (Gujarat) and Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) grabbed the second and third positions respectively, as the Centre announced the results of its latest annual cleanliness award.

Among Indian states, Chhattisgarh has bagged top position as country's cleanest state. While Varanasi got first position in cleanest Ganga town category.

President Ram Nath Kovid on Saturday presented Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 to the cleanest cities and states in the country at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

A total of 4,320 cities participated in the 2021 edition of the Swachh Survekshan.

The cities are usually rated using a star system and this year, 342 cities, an increase from 56 in 2018, would be given certificates under some star rating. This includes nine five-star cities, 166 three-star cities, 167 one-star cities.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of housing and urban affairs, minister of state Kaushal Kishore, chief ministers and urban development ministers, 1,200 guests comprising diplomats, state and city administrators and senior officials, sector partners, and brand ambassadors, NGOs, and CSOs were present during the award ceremony.

Last year, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot and Surat (Gujarat), Mysore (Karnataka), Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), and Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) were given five-star ratings.

